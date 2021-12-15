Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BASE. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $52.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $10,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

