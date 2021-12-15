Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP James P. Murphy Sells 5,000 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of COST stock opened at $545.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $506.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.28. The company has a market cap of $240.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

