Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.11 Billion

Brokerages expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post sales of $50.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.33 billion and the lowest is $49.29 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $44.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $216.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.15 billion to $220.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $233.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.21 billion to $239.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.66 on Friday, hitting $551.00. 14,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $506.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.28. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $561.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

