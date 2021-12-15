Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.62

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.62 and traded as low as $3.60. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 21,752 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $720.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $290.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

