Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Insider Sells $632,137.68 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.17. 196,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,671. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,012,000 after buying an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $2,357,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Corning by 41.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 42.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

