Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Shares Up 0.7%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) shares shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.17 and last traded at C$4.15. 5,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 20,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.
Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources from C$7.44 to C$7.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.08. The company has a market cap of C$148.92 million and a PE ratio of -20.35.
About Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP)
Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.
Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.