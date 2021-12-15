Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Shares Up 0.7%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) shares shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.17 and last traded at C$4.15. 5,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 20,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources from C$7.44 to C$7.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.08. The company has a market cap of C$148.92 million and a PE ratio of -20.35.

In related news, Director William John Clarke sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,132. Also, insider Dmyant Sangha acquired 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$806,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,943 shares in the company, valued at C$3,704,786.25.

About Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP)

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

