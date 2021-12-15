CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $162.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COR. Barclays raised CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

NYSE:COR opened at $169.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 340.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

