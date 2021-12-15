Contrasting Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Point has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

61.3% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Five Point shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Five Point’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 23.45 $10.00 million $0.49 25.10 Five Point $153.62 million 5.44 -$430,000.00 ($0.22) -25.45

Vidler Water Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five Point. Five Point is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vidler Water Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Five Point’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 100.95% 5.27% 5.21% Five Point -9.83% -0.81% -0.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vidler Water Resources and Five Point, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Five Point 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Five Point on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. The Valencia segment includes community of Valencia being developed in northern Los Angeles County, California, as well as other land historically owned by FPL, including 16,000 acres in Ventura County, California and approximately 500 acres of remnant commercial, residential and open space land in Los Angeles County. The San Francisco segment involves the Candlestick Point and The San Francisco Shipyard communities located on bay front property in the City of San Francisco, California. The Great Park segment refers to the Great Park neighborhoods being developed adjacent to and around the Orange County Great Park, a metropolitan park under construction in Orange County, California. The Commercial segment consists of the Five Point Gateway Campus, an office and research and development campus within the Great Park Neighborhoods, consisting of four newly constructed buildings. The

