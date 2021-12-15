Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Down 74.1% in November

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the November 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTTAY shares. Barclays cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DZ Bank cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CTTAY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 191,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,625. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

