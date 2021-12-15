Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1,650.00 and last traded at $1,696.49. 652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,717.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNSWF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,308.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,737.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,646.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 57.94%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

About Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

