Constellation Software Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$2,200.00 on Wednesday. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,530.35 and a 1-year high of C$2,270.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,163.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2,035.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.62 billion and a PE ratio of 108.86.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 67.2300023 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,400.00 price objective (up from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,335.71.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.