Consolidated Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 41,200 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,307,000 after purchasing an additional 802,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,800 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 118,806 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 466,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 932,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,125,000 after buying an additional 213,982 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average of $67.79. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

