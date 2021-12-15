Consolidated Investment Group LLC Buys 7,500 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VLO opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.56, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

