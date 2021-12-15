ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 226,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.4% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 20,588 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COP traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $69.44. 135,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,203,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

