Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Gap Up to $17.93

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $18.65. Conn’s shares last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 10,133 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,483,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Conn’s by 486.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 334,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Conn’s by 37.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 211,236 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter worth approximately $4,005,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,098,000 after acquiring an additional 158,533 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

