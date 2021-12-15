Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMTL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Noble Financial downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.89 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

