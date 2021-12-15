Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $620.21 million, a P/E ratio of 470.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after purchasing an additional 111,190 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 26.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 400,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $1,995,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 578,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.16%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.