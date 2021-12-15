COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 717,800 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the November 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of COMSovereign in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

Shares of COMSovereign stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. COMSovereign has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). COMSovereign had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 423.21%. Equities analysts expect that COMSovereign will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other COMSovereign news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 68,000 shares of company stock worth $112,320. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMS. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in COMSovereign by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 820,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 219,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in COMSovereign by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 67,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.