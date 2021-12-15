Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Short Interest Update

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,800 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the November 15th total of 131,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPUH remained flat at $$9.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 433,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,605. Compute Health Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

