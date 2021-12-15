COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.00

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $967.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 4.04.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 637,604 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 169,925 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth $6,024,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after acquiring an additional 148,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

