Comparing Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) & Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Volta Inc – Class A and Blink Charging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A N/A Blink Charging -285.50% -24.20% -22.86%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Volta Inc – Class A and Blink Charging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volta Inc – Class A 0 0 5 0 3.00 Blink Charging 0 3 3 0 2.50

Volta Inc – Class A presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 64.47%. Blink Charging has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.53%. Given Volta Inc – Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Volta Inc – Class A is more favorable than Blink Charging.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Blink Charging shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Blink Charging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volta Inc – Class A and Blink Charging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A -$28.04 million N/A N/A Blink Charging $6.23 million 195.69 -$17.85 million ($1.10) -26.26

Blink Charging has higher revenue and earnings than Volta Inc – Class A.

Summary

Volta Inc – Class A beats Blink Charging on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on October 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

