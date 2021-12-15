Comparing Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) & Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group 24.75% -150.10% 56.94%

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Jiayin Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 3.60 $11.10 million N/A N/A Jiayin Group $199.26 million 0.70 $38.76 million $1.25 2.06

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orange County Bancorp and Jiayin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jiayin Group has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 304.67%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Orange County Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc. engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

