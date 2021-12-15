Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up 1.5% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.15% of IQVIA worth $67,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $5,508,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 25.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 35.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $263.90 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.67 and a twelve month high of $272.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

