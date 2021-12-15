Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $8.28 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,225 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 60,959 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.77.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,514 shares of company stock worth $5,023,517. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $127.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.