Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 74,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $431,348. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

