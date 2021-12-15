Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Get Community Financial alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 22,733 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Community Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. 38.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Financial (TCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.