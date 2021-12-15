Community Bank N.A. Sells 17,999 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,999 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $109.04. 104,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.20. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $89.06 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

