Community Bank N.A. Sells 100 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after purchasing an additional 35,017 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 98,606 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $197.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,672. The firm has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.07 and a twelve month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

