Community Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

PEG traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $64.86. 9,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of -48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,419. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

