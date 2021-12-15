Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 110,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 103,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,538.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 232,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 218,040 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of IWS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,056. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $93.73 and a 12 month high of $123.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

