Community Bank N.A. Buys 54,320 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.52 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,234,955 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68.

