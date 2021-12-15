CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Large Volume Increase

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 428,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,947,759 shares.The stock last traded at $11.18 and had previously closed at $11.34.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67.
In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
