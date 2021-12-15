CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Large Volume Increase

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 428,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,947,759 shares.The stock last traded at $11.18 and had previously closed at $11.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

