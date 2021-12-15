Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 6,843.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 323,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 832,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 189,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $638.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.