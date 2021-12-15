CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the November 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. 87,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CLP has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

Get CLP alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3989 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.