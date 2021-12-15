Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $7,632,494.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $7,564,394.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $9,100,322.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $6,660,228.90.

NYSE NET opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of -188.57 and a beta of 0.66. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.79 and its 200 day moving average is $136.39.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.98.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

