Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.02

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clinigen Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.