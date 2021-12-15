Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Clene alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of CLNN stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 334,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.53. Clene has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.62. On average, equities analysts predict that Clene will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 15,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clene (CLNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.