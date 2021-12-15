Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Up to $3.05

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $3.28. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 28,665 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.49.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% in the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840,373 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $128,000. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 44,374,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,149,000 after buying an additional 2,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,033,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 828,454 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

