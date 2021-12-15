Clean Yield Group Invests $58,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

Shares of CNI opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.69. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

