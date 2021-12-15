Clean Yield Group Has $428,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $127.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $127.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

