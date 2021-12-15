Clean Yield Group Has $202,000 Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 36.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

