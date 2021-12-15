Clean Yield Group Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

NYSE:COP opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

