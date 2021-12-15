Clean Yield Group Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average is $69.88. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

