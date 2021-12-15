Clean Yield Group Acquires 633 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 190.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Dover were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 34.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOV opened at $168.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $178.32. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

