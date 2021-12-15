Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Clarus stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.76 million, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12. Clarus has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $32.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Clarus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

