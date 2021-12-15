Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,524.65

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,524.65 ($46.58) and traded as high as GBX 3,800 ($50.22). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,700 ($48.90), with a volume of 28,284 shares traded.

CKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,295 ($56.76) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($56.16) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($56.16) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,470 ($59.07) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,180.71 ($55.25).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,849.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,530.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

