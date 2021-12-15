Clark R. Crosnoe Buys 90,600 Shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) Stock

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) Director Clark R. Crosnoe purchased 90,600 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GOED traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,788,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.38. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $16.82.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth $1,835,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth $578,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth $3,422,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth $250,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

