CJS Securities Downgrades Rogers (NYSE:ROG) to Market Perform

CJS Securities lowered shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $277.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROG. B. Riley downgraded shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.20.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of ROG opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $273.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 664.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,095,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Rogers by 431.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.