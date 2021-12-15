Citizens Holding to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CIZN opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of -0.03. Citizens has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $27.88.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.42%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citizens stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Citizens worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

