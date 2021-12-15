Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.70 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.45 ($0.49). Approximately 177,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 767,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The company has a market capitalization of £156.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.24.

Get Circassia Group alerts:

In other Circassia Group news, insider Jonathan Emms acquired 26,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £9,960.77 ($13,163.43).

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Circassia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circassia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.